People attend election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia

Supporters of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia attend an election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 10, 2020. Early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Supporters of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia attend an election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 10, 2020. Early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Supporters of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia attend an election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 10, 2020. Early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Former prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia Zoran Zaev delivers a speech at an election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 10, 2020. Early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Former prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia Zoran Zaev (L) greets his supporters at an election rally in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 10, 2020. Early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)