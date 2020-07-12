Blue-tailed bee-eaters in lower reaches of Wuyuan River

An adult blue-tailed bee-eater is about to feed the nestling in the lower reaches of Wuyuan River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An adult blue-tailed bee-eater is about to feed the nestling in the lower reaches of Wuyuan River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An adult blue-tailed bee-eater leaves the nest after feeding the nestling in the lower reaches of Wuyuan River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An adult blue-tailed bee-eater feeds the nestling in the lower reaches of Wuyuan River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)