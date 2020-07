A child plays at a botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A women smells the flowers at a botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Children view the flowers at a botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, July 11, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)