Royal Ontario Museum reopens to public

A man wearing a face mask visits the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto, Canada, on July 11, 2020. After a 4-month shutdown, the Royal Ontario Museum reopened to the public starting on Saturday, with visitors required to wear face masks or face coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

