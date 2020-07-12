5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Tangshan city, affects Beijing

Visitors gaze upon a monument to the Tangshan earthquake in Tangshan, Hebei Province, July 27. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Tangshan city in North China's Hebei Province at 6:38 am Beijing Time on Sunday. Tremors were also felt in nearby Beijing and Tianjin.The epicenter, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, was 28 kilometers from the city center of Tangshan city, 132 kilometers from Tianjin and 180 kilometers from Beijing. Seventeen earthquakes of magnitude 3 or above have occurred in the past five years within 200 km of the epicenter, and the latest is the biggest, said the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) on Sunday.Local authorities said Sunday morning that at least two rescue teams have been dispatched to areas near the epicenter. Currently, there are no casualties, and traffic conditions are still good.In order to ensure the safety of train operations, the railway authority in Beijing immediately activated an emergency response to stop trains passing Tangshan via Beijing and started checking railway facilities.Many people said online they were woken from their sleep by the earthquake and could clearly feel the tremors. Video clips from Pear Video showed items from some supermarkets scattered on the floor, while mirrors and glasses on the walls in some Tangshan residents' homes were shattered.Some netizens in Tianjin and Beijing said that the tremor was clearly felt after a television set flashed an earthquake warning and countdown.Wang Tun, head of the Sichuan-based Institute of Care-life, developer of the country's earthquake early warning system, told the Global Times on Sunday that Tangshan had been given a three-second pre-earthquake warning, while Tianjin was given a 33-second warning. Residents in the area near the epicenter received early warnings of the quake on their mobile phones and televisions.According to data from China's earthquake early warning system provided by Wang, an area of about 1,952 square kilometers, with a population of about 1.56 million, felt obvious tremors.An industrial city in an earthquake zone, Tangshan was devastated by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 1976, leaving buildings and railway bridges damaged and at least 240,000 people dead.