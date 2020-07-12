EU-China trade dispute lapse irrelevant to China’s market economy status: MOFCOM

File photo taken on April 4, 2018 shows the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo: Xinhua)

The dispute between the EU and China is not relevant to China’s market economy status, said China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Saturday.A dispute at WTO, in which China requires the EU to recognize its status as market economy was allowed to lapsed on June 15.The dispute was initiated in 2016, and last year China had halted a dispute at the WTO over the claim of its market economy status.According to MOFOM on Saturday, no ruling was decided by the WTO on the dispute and the case does not affect China’s position or damage China’s interest. WTO does not have a definition of the market economy status of a country, nor has it granted any country the authority for the definition, MOFCOM said.MOFCOM also urged for unity of the WTO to protect multilateral trade relations, especially during a time of coronavirus crisis and rising unilateralism and trade protectionism.Global Times