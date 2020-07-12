Pompeo’s attack on China-Africa friendship of no value

Mike Pompeo Photo: Xinhua

On July 9 at a tele-press conference on current US foreign policy, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Trump administration wanted to do all they could to make African countries economically successful.Pompeo further euphemistically said that when it comes to "economic development, we watch China - and Russia to a lesser degree - but China deploy their economic toolkit."He threw a jab at China by noting that the world had figured out that when the Chinese show up with personal protective equipment, that they do not work. Moreover, they come with strings attached. On the other hand, he claimed that when the US shows up with humanitarian assistance, it is indeed just that.While Pompeo has the right to tell the world what the US is doing in Africa, it was dishonest of the Secretary of State to claim that when China engages in humanitarian assistance in Africa, it is only transactional — basically in exchange for something. It was no doubt misleading for him to claim that Chinese assistance to Africa was not transparent and inconsistent with the rule of law.Pompeo's sentiments seem to have been driven by malice and envy of China's forays in Africa. He further urged African nations to make "different decisions and appreciate the fact that they have true partners…" As a show of a huge departure from his claims, Africa's recent transformations are hugely credited to China's input. From roads, power connectivity, railway lines and even to real estate. Whatever Africa has been yearning for in the last two decades, China has precisely provided in a short duration of time.In a critical period when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, China has lent a hand to African countries. Having been among the first countries to report the epidemic, China stepped forward with its wealth of experience in fighting the virus. It truly helped Africa battle it by sending experienced medical staff to hard-hit countries as well as sent protective gear for medical personnel across the continent.China sent more than 5.4 million face masks, slightly over 1 million test kits, thousands of protective suits, and medical experts to African countries as early as March. Its solidarity with Africa does not end there. Aware of that the pandemic had had devastating impact on the social and economic fabric of countries, President Xi Jinping chaired the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 in Beijing in June where he called for unity in combating COVID-19.It is therefore unnecessary for the US to engage in blame games as China-Africa cooperation flourishes. It is unfortunate that Africa is now being turned into a sort of public relations battle-ground where the US seeks to shame China. Being a relatively undeveloped continent, I would expect the US, China, Europe and other global powers to join hands, engage and agree on how to best socially and economically transform African countries.By constantly engaging Africa's leadership, China has been able to do what other Western nations have not. This has changed the image of Africa, which is largely perceived as being a begging continent full of diseases, poverty and ignorance. Hence, America should stop pointing a finger at China, and instead review its relations with Africa. The US should also be less bureaucratic and require fewer conditions from African countries before sending aid.It has not been lost on peoples thoughts that the Trump administration has not been enthusiastic about Africa. President Trump has not only met fewer African leaders than his predecessor, but he has also made racist remarks. He has stiffened relations by launching limitations on immigration for African countries too. With this in mind, it is clear that Africa does not rank that high on America's priorities compared to other regions.If the US is to be seen as a friend to Africa, just as China is, it must start routinely engaging Africa's leaders. It must review its Africa policy and factor in the continent's priorities. Otherwise their continual attacks on China-Africa relations will be of no value to the empowerment of the people.The author is a researcher and expert on China-Africa cooperation based in Nairobi, Kenya. Follow him on Twitter @kapchanga. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn