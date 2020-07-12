China raises flood response to second highest level

Floods destroy part of the Song-dynasty bridge, Caihong Bridge, in Shangrao city, East China’s Jiangxi Province on Thursday. Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) on Sunday raised the emergency response for flood control to level II, the second-highest in the response system, as heavy downpours continued to lash vast stretches of the country.Since July 4, alert-triggering floods have been observed in 212 rivers nationwide, among which 19 topped previous water level records, according to the MWR.The water level in Taihu Lake, the country's second-largest freshwater lake, has risen above the alert level for 15 consecutive days, said the MWR.China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe.The country upgraded the emergency response for flood control from level IV to level III on Tuesday.