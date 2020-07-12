Mobile P3 lab removed after COVID-19 epidemic contained in Beijing

The mobile biosafety level 3 lab China CDC dispatched to Fengtai district of Beijing Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), withdrew the mobile biosafety level 3 lab (P3 lab) on Sunday from Beijing's Fengtai district as the capital city has reported no new COVID-19 case for six consecutive days.After the recent wave of novel coronavirus broke out in Xinfadi market of Fengtai district, China CDC mobilized the P3 lab in Fengtai to help increase daily nucleic acid test capability."One of the most outstanding features of the mobile P3 lab is that no room is needed, and just a small piece of land is everything that is needed for the establishment of the lab," said Kan Biao, a deputy director of China CDC as well as captain of the mobile P3 lab."Even in the wild without power, the lab can work with diesel," he said. A diesel power generation truck is also equipped to provide electricity power for the lab.After the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, China has organized the mobile biosafety level 3 lab.Equipped with various machines including a biosafety cabinet, nucleic acid isolation machine, RNA extraction kit, membrane sealer and mini centrifugal machine arranged in a 12-squaremeter space, there is little room left for operators.

Lab operators work in the mobile P3 lab. Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

Therefore, only four operators are allowed in the lab at the same time, said Zhao Hongqun, a deputy captain of the mobile P3 lab.The lab has two buffer zones. In the first zone, operators change their shoes and clothes, and wear protective caps and N95 masks. In the second, operators wear protective suits for BSL-3, and other protective equipment, and check each other before entering the core zone. It takes operators about an hour to change their clothes as it takes 20-30 minutes to put their protective equipment on, and the same time to take them off."Samples usually arrive in the evening, so operators have to work overnight," Xu Xuefang, a deputy research fellow of China CDC, told the Global Times."Samples collected from human or objects will first be prepared before nucleic acid extraction in the P3 lab. The preparation work is done in a P2 lab nearby because there are too many samples waiting for test," said Xu.

Lab operators prepare for samples before sending them to the mobile p3 lab. Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

The lab once tested 1,700 samples in 12 hours, Kan told the Global Times.After the samples are ready, they will be sent to the P3 lab via a passing channel mountained in the wall of the lab."The two doors cannot be opened at the same time, so that the environment outside the lab is free from contamination," Xu introduced.Nucleic acid will be extracted from samples, the extracted nucleic acid will be added with PCR reaction agent, and sealed into a box with many holes, with each hole representing a sample.These boxes will be sent to Xu in another lab to analyze the results.The white box sealed with membranes will be put into a machine, and eight hours later, curves showing the results appear on the screen.

Extracted nucleic acid of samples sealed in a container with PCR reaction agents before analyzation Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

A moving virus tracer

"Once a positive result is found, a second check is required immediately, and if the two results identify, we will notify the local health authority and the patient for treatment and isolation," Xu said.Xu said the large scale and rapid tests contributed a lot in the controlling the epidemic in Beijing at such a high efficiency.Since the mobile lab was established in 2004, the mobile lab has been seen after some major natural disasters such as earthquakes to prevent epidemic cause by the disaster.In fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic, the mobile P3 lab has served in four cities including Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, Mudanjiang, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jilin city of the Northeast China's Jilin Province, and Beijing.Peng Yao and Yang Xiaowen have been with working with the P3 lab in the four cities since the February. They stayed at home for only five days the first six-months of 2020.

Lab operators work in the mobile P3 lab. Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

Kan told the Global Times that since the lab is biosafety level 3, nucleic acid of samples can be extracted directly without inactivation, which also helps save time.In addition to nucleic acid tests, the mobile P3 lab also probes complete genome sequences of the COVID-19 virus, as the lab has two gene sequencing machines.Viral genome sequencing would be done after the mobile lab arrives in a place. "After getting some positive samples, gene sequencing is needed to help analyze the epidemic and whether mutation is happened," said Kan."Samples don't need to be sent to a provincial or national P3 lab for gene sequencing, which saves time and necessary in knowing about the virus, tracking the source, and judging the epidemic's development rend in short period of time," Kan told the Global Times."A gene sequencing informs everything we need to know about whether the virus mutates," said Lu Xin, a deputy research fellow of the CDC, adding that "after analysis, we will know that whether the virus evolves in terms of virulence and transmissibility."Lu told the Global Times that genome sequencing found the COVID-19 virus prevalent in Beijing is similar with the virus in European and North and South American countries, but different with the virus in Wuhan in transmissibility.