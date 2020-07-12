Learning Chinese

market abnormalities/ 市场畸形/ (shìchǎnɡ jīxínɡ)A: Recently I saw TV host He Jiong talk about the market abnormalities of variety programs in an interview and I really agree with him. He spoke out about the current situation of entertainers in the country. This section hasn't become a professional or standardized system. The current variety market is run by singers and actors that have come over.最近我看到主持人何炅在采访中谈到综艺节目的市场畸形,感觉特别同意,他说出了国内综艺人的现状。这个领域并没有成为一个职业或者有很规范的体系,目前的综艺市场是歌手演员跨界来做这件事情。(zuìjìn wǒkàndào zhǔchírén héɡuì zàicǎifǎnɡzhōnɡ tándào zōnɡyìjiémùde shìchǎnɡjīxínɡ, ɡǎnjué tèbié tónɡyì, tāshuōchūle ɡuónèi zōnɡyìrénde xiànzhuànɡ. zhèɡè lǐnɡyù bìnɡméiyǒu chénɡwéi yīɡè zhíyè huòzhě yǒuhěnɡuīfànde tǐxì, mùqiánde zōnɡyì shìchǎnɡ shì ɡēshǒu yǎnyuán kuàjiè láizuò zhèjiànshìqínɡ.)B: I agree. Variety programs have become something anyone can do, but not necessarily everyone can do it well and even those who do it well won't necessarily be able to stay.同意,好像综艺变成了一个谁都可以做,但却不见得每个人都能做好,做好了又不见得能留下来的工作。(tónɡyì, hǎoxiànɡ zōnɡyì biànchénɡle yīɡè shuídōu kěyǐzuò, dàn quèbùjiàndé měiɡèrén dōunénɡ zuòhǎo, zuòhǎole yòu bùjiàndé nénɡliúxiàláide ɡōnɡzuò. )A: China's entertainment market is a messy stew. Anyone can act, anyone can be on a variety program. Some new people take part of a variety program as soon as they debut. Their goal is to make money.中国的娱乐市场现在就是一锅粥乱炖,什么人都可以演戏, 什么人都可以上综艺。有的新人刚出道就开始参加综艺节目了,目的就是为了赚快钱。(zhōnɡɡuóde yúlè shìchǎnɡ xiànzài jiùshì yīɡuōzhōu luàndùn, shímerén dōukěyǐ yǎnxì, shímerén dōukěyǐ shànɡzōnɡyì. yǒude xīnrén ɡānɡchūdào jiùkāishǐcānjiā zōnɡyìjiémùle, mùdejiùshì wéile zuànkuàiqián.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT