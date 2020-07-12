Houston Food Bank distributes food to help people cope with COVID-19 pandemic

People line up in their cars to get free food from Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, the United States, July 11, 2020. To help people cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Food Bank distributed food at several places in the city on Saturday. (Photo by Chengyue Lao/Xinhua)

A Houston Food Bank worker transports food to be dsitributed to people in need in Houston, Texas, the United States, July 11, 2020. To help people cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Food Bank distributed food at several places in the city on Saturday. (Photo by Chengyue Lao/Xinhua)

People line up in their cars to get free food from Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, the United States, July 11, 2020. To help people cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Food Bank distributed food at several places in the city on Saturday. (Photo by Chengyue Lao/Xinhua)

A Houston Food Bank worker loads food into a car in Houston, Texas, the United States, July 11, 2020. To help people cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Food Bank distributed food at several places in the city on Saturday. (Photo by Chengyue Lao/Xinhua)