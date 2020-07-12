Warning on African swine fever as floods cause destruction

Pigs are seen at pig farmer Chang Xianyun's pigsty in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yun)

Analysts and pig farms in southern China have warned about possible African swine fever (ASF) infections among pigs as incessant downpours continue to wreak havoc and some rivers exceed their limits, but they said any outbreaks won't be widespread.As floods have swallowed up some pig pens in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province, and East China's Jiangxi Province , where heavy rains pushed local rivers and lakes to keep rising, experts reached by the Global Times said there is a possibility of regional ASF infections among pigs but a widespread return of ASF is unlikely.According to videos circulated online, pig pens in a rural village of Jiangxi were flooded, forcing live pigs to float on the water.Sharing mangers among pigs was one of the main reasons why ASF could spread widely among the animals. Now, the boundaries among mangers and pig pens would be broken due to floods caused by heavy rainfall, Zhu Liang, an agricultural products analyst at Shanghai-based Chaos Ternary Futures, told the Global Times.Pigs are infected mainly through making contact with sick pigs or contaminated feed, drinking water and food residue. When infected pigs are found they would be culled and their bodies would be rendered harmless through treatment or buried, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The ASF that swept across China between 2018 and 2019 was basically brought under control. But since there is no vaccine or treatment for ASF, the disease is mainly controlled by preventive measures, such as avoiding the use of swill to feed pigs, and by separating healthy pigs and sick ones, said the CDC.

People take a raft on flood water in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 11, 2020. On July 11, the water level of the Rongjiang River in Rongshui County reached 111.87 meters, 5.27 meters above the warning line. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

