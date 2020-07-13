Tangshan's listed firms say operations unaffected by 5.1-magnitude earthquake

The photo taken on July 10, 2020 shows a view of Tangshan, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Xinhua

A-share listed companies in China's "steel city" - Tangshan, Hebei Province - report their operations were not impacted by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake and the many aftershocks earlier Sunday morning.Tangshan is home to a number of heavy industrial firms. The city produced 7 percent of the world's steel in 2018.There are 10 listed firms headquartered in Tangshan, data from Wind showed. They are involved in construction materials, chemical, automobiles, electronics and equipment manufacturing.Investor relationship officers from six companies including Tangshan Jidong Cement Co, Huida Sanitary Ware Co and Tangshan Port Group Co told industry site egsea.com that their business is operating normally.The quake was centered 28 kilometers from the center of Tangshan, 130 kilometers from Tianjin and 180 kilometers from Beijing. No major damage or injuries were reported. The quake was felt by residents in Beijing eastern suburbs.