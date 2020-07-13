Beijing residents suggested to wear gloves while shopping for fruit, veggies and seafood

Source: Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/7/13 0:47:40

Photo: cnsphoto

Beijing health authorities suggest residents wear gloves while shopping and handling vegetables, fruits and seafood after the novel coronavirus was detected on the packaging of imported shrimp.



Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a press conference on Sunday that shoppers shouldn't touch these foods directly with hands and be sure to wash their hands and foods after returning home.



She also warned the public to avoided touching food and food products from unidentified sources, and not to eat wild animals.



China General Administration of Customs Friday revealed that the outside packages of frozen shrimps had tested positive for coronavirus in a shipment from Ecuador to Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province and to Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province on July 3, which has led China to







