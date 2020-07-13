Pope criticizes Turkey

Source: AFP Published: 2020/7/13 17:18:41
Pope Francis on Sunday joined an international chorus of condemnation against Turkey's decision to convert Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia landmark back into a mosque.

"I think of Hagia Sophia, and I am very saddened," Pope Francis said toward the end of his midday sermon in Saint Peter's Square. 

It was the Vatican's first reaction to Turkey's decision to transform the Byzantine-era monument back into a mosque, a decision that has already drawn criticism from around the world.

AFP



