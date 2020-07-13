Japan, US discuss surge
By Reuters Source: AFP Published: 2020/7/13 17:18:42
Japan and the US are sharing information about coronavirus cases at US military bases in Okinawa Prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.
Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people at Camp Hansen and one person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 and 12.
Reuters
RELATED ARTICLES:
Okinawans vote against US base
Over 70 percent of Okinawans reject US military base relocation plan in referendum
Campaigning opens in Okinawa US base relocation vote
Posted in:
ASIA-PACIFIC
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus