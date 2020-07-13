Japan, US discuss surge

Published: 2020/7/13
Japan and the US are sharing information about coronavirus cases at US military bases in Okinawa Prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.

Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people at Camp Hansen and one person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 and 12.

