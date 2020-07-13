Virus party kills man

A 30-year-old man from Texas died from coronavirus after attending a COVID-19 party hosted by an infected person, a doctor has revealed, underlining the risk to younger people.Jane Appleby, Chief Medical Officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, said the man thought the virus was a hoax, despite it killing more than 135,000 people in the US so far."Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they'll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease," Appleby said in a video on Sunday."One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake.'"AFP