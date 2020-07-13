Jiangxinzhou islet transfers residents to safe places due to flood threat

Watermelons are loaded onto a ferry at the Jiangxinzhou islet in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 12, 2020. Located in the Yangtze River, the Jiangxinzhou islet is threatened to be flooded as the river's water level rose in recently days. In order to safeguard the life and properties of the residents, the local government has transferred part of them to safe places. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Residents of the Jiangxinzhou islet are ferried on the Yangtze River to safe locations in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 12, 2020. Located in the Yangtze River, the Jiangxinzhou islet is threatened to be flooded as the river's water level rose in recently days. In order to safeguard the life and properties of the residents, the local government has transferred part of them to safe places. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

