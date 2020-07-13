RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Romance is in the air today. This will be an excellent time to take that special someone out for a nice night on the town. Your financial fortunes are looking up, but don't go too overboard when it comes to investments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9, 11, 15.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A decision made today will have a long-lasting impact on how your career progresses. Ensure that you do all your research before making any commitment. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If someone is trying to give you the runaround, don't bother wasting your time and energy on them. You can find the answers to your questions elsewhere for far less trouble. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A friend is in need of a little tough love. While you may not want to hurt their feelings, you are not helping them by avoiding the ugly truths they need to see. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Keeping your feelings buried deep inside will only cause them to burst out at an inopportune time. Your friends are there and willing to listen to you, and there is no shame in having them share your burdens. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Whatever you do today make sure you take some time out to blow off some steam. Letting your hair down for even a few minutes will enable you to recharge your batteries. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A change of scenery may be just what you need to chase the doldrums away. Even something as simple as heading to a new place to eat may end up doing wonders for you. The stars will align for you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A romantic encounter may have your heart beating extra fast, but things may look very different once you've calmed down. It will be best to take some extra time to take things slow. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Lady luck will be at your side when it comes to social activities. A fun time is sure to be had by you and your friends if you all head out tonight. An opportunity to launch your career can be yours if you further your education. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not panic if you find yourself in an unfamiliar situation. So long as you are willing to listen to the suggestions of others, you will be able to come up with the perfect solution to any problem. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Although things have been tough lately, it's times like these that you get to discover what is truly inside you. If you dig deep, you may be surprised by what you find. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You are closer to achieving your goals than you realize. Persistence and patience is what you need the most right now. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)The day ahead may be a long one, but you have everything you need to see it through. Have confidence in your abilities and trust your natural instincts and success will come to you as naturally as breathing. ✭✭✭