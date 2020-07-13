Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Sunbathers catch them
5 Raisin ___
9 Siskel's partner
14 Burn soother
15 McEntire of country
16 "Fortnite" pro, say
17 Chimney channel
18 Strong pocket pair, in poker
19 In need of a scrubbing
20 How Mel advanced on a base hit, sometimes? (see letters 7 to 5)
23 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author
24 Tempe sch.
25 Spacious
28 Newark's county
30 Offside and interference, for Night Train? (5 to 2)
34 Boo-boo
36 Dirt, or dirty
37 Cat's perch, maybe
38 Comedian Chappelle
40 Fits together snugly
42 Gumbo vegetable
43 By way of
44 Up to something?
45 Swirl in a river
47 Larry's court activity? (4 to 1)
50 Name that anagrams to "widen"
53 Start of a Mexican calendar
54 Designer label initials
56 Prefix with "pressure"
57 Substitute, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters?
61 Boston fish choice
64 Ingrid's role in "Casablanca"
65 Some CEOs' degrees
66 Hosiery shade
67 Vertical wall support
68 Stuffing seasoning
69 De-crease?
70 Identical
71 Mine extractionsDOWN
1 Charity moneymaker
2 Treaty group
3 Carly Simon hit about a self-absorbed lover
4 Comprehends
5 Alternatives to dogs?
6 Gain back
7 Help illicitly
8 Niecy of "Reno 911!"
9 Cylindrical appetizer at a Chinese restaurant
10 Actress Brigitte
11 Beatles' label, once
12 Dream sleep letters
13 Attempt
21 Move before takeoff
22 What you may say when you don't call?
26 Nougat-and-caramel treat
27 Wine label datum
29 Palindromic farm female
31 German steel city
32 Word of denial
33 Relaxing retreat
35 All together
38 Redbox rental
39 Suffix with "million"
41 Yale collegian
42 Out of the ordinary
44 Scrapes away
46 Little valley
48 Plays like Dizzy Gillespie
49 Drywall component
51 Period when glaciers expand
52 Hospital figures
55 Shovel relative
58 X before a signature, perhaps?
59 Beauty chain
60 Recess retort
61 Popular engine additive
62 Word after "model" or "muscle"
63 Feel remorse over
Solution