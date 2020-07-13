Puzzle

1 Sunbathers catch them5 Raisin ___9 Siskel's partner14 Burn soother15 McEntire of country16 "Fortnite" pro, say17 Chimney channel18 Strong pocket pair, in poker19 In need of a scrubbing20 How Mel advanced on a base hit, sometimes? (see letters 7 to 5)23 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author24 Tempe sch.25 Spacious28 Newark's county30 Offside and interference, for Night Train? (5 to 2)34 Boo-boo36 Dirt, or dirty37 Cat's perch, maybe38 Comedian Chappelle40 Fits together snugly42 Gumbo vegetable43 By way of44 Up to something?45 Swirl in a river47 Larry's court activity? (4 to 1)50 Name that anagrams to "widen"53 Start of a Mexican calendar54 Designer label initials56 Prefix with "pressure"57 Substitute, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters?61 Boston fish choice64 Ingrid's role in "Casablanca"65 Some CEOs' degrees66 Hosiery shade67 Vertical wall support68 Stuffing seasoning69 De-crease?70 Identical71 Mine extractions1 Charity moneymaker2 Treaty group3 Carly Simon hit about a self-absorbed lover4 Comprehends5 Alternatives to dogs?6 Gain back7 Help illicitly8 Niecy of "Reno 911!"9 Cylindrical appetizer at a Chinese restaurant10 Actress Brigitte11 Beatles' label, once12 Dream sleep letters13 Attempt21 Move before takeoff22 What you may say when you don't call?26 Nougat-and-caramel treat27 Wine label datum29 Palindromic farm female31 German steel city32 Word of denial33 Relaxing retreat35 All together38 Redbox rental39 Suffix with "million"41 Yale collegian42 Out of the ordinary44 Scrapes away46 Little valley48 Plays like Dizzy Gillespie49 Drywall component51 Period when glaciers expand52 Hospital figures55 Shovel relative58 X before a signature, perhaps?59 Beauty chain60 Recess retort61 Popular engine additive62 Word after "model" or "muscle"63 Feel remorse over

Solution