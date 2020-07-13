Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/13 17:58:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Sunbathers catch them

  5 Raisin ___

  9 Siskel's partner

 14 Burn soother

 15 McEntire of country

 16 "Fortnite" pro, say

 17 Chimney channel

 18 Strong pocket pair, in poker

 19 In need of a scrubbing

 20 How Mel advanced on a base hit, sometimes? (see letters 7 to 5)

 23 "To Kill a Mockingbird" author

 24 Tempe sch.

 25 Spacious

 28 Newark's county

 30 Offside and interference, for Night Train? (5 to 2)

 34 Boo-boo

 36 Dirt, or dirty

 37 Cat's perch, maybe

 38 Comedian Chappelle

 40 Fits together snugly

 42 Gumbo vegetable

 43 By way of

 44 Up to something?

 45 Swirl in a river

 47 Larry's court activity? (4 to 1)

 50 Name that anagrams to "widen"

 53 Start of a Mexican calendar

 54 Designer label initials

 56 Prefix with "pressure"

 57 Substitute, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters?

 61 Boston fish choice

 64 Ingrid's role in "Casablanca"

 65 Some CEOs' degrees

 66 Hosiery shade

 67 Vertical wall support

 68 Stuffing seasoning

 69 De-crease?

 70 Identical

 71 Mine extractions

DOWN

  1 Charity moneymaker

  2 Treaty group

  3 Carly Simon hit about a self-absorbed lover

  4 Comprehends

  5 Alternatives to dogs?

  6 Gain back

  7 Help illicitly

  8 Niecy of "Reno 911!"

  9 Cylindrical appetizer at a Chinese restaurant

 10 Actress Brigitte

 11 Beatles' label, once

 12 Dream sleep letters

 13 Attempt

 21 Move before takeoff

 22 What you may say when you don't call?

 26 Nougat-and-caramel treat

 27 Wine label datum

 29 Palindromic farm female

 31 German steel city

 32 Word of denial

 33 Relaxing retreat

 35 All together

 38 Redbox rental

 39 Suffix with "million"

 41 Yale collegian

 42 Out of the ordinary

 44 Scrapes away

 46 Little valley

 48 Plays like Dizzy Gillespie

 49 Drywall component

 51 Period when glaciers expand

 52 Hospital figures

 55 Shovel relative

 58 X before a signature, perhaps?

 59 Beauty chain

 60 Recess retort

 61 Popular engine additive

 62 Word after "model" or "muscle"

 63 Feel remorse over

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus