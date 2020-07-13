Chinese grandpa wins massive overseas online following with amazing woodworking skills

Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Grandpa Amu

Grandpa Amu, an elderly Chinese vlogger, has become an unexpected hit in overseas social platforms for his skilled use of Chinese mortise and tenon structures, a technique widely used in traditional Chinese architecture and furniture making, usually without any nails or glue.In his video posts, Grandpa Amu has made various wooden farm tools, an apple-shaped Luban lock, a toy dragon boat with bamboo, and even a bridge using these techniques, gaining him 1.17 million followers on Youtube.One of his videos in which he builds a wooden arch bridge with no nails at all has received over 42 million views."What is most amazing to me is the fact that I never saw him use a tape measure," one netizen commented.Many netizens are so amazed at his level of craftsmanship that some even questioned whether the vlogger used software to simulate his woodworking skills."A masterpiece from a mastermind! You're not a carpenter or a builder, you are an artist with the skills of Michelangelo," said another netizen following one of Grandpa Amu's videos that shows how to make a foldable wooden stool without any nails.