Dealers busted after hailing taxi to deliver drug

A packet of white crystalline substance that a ride-hailing driver in South China's Guangdong Province is asked to deliver to his client is found to be methamphetamine. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Knews.

Drug dealers in South China's Guangdong Province drove themselves into deep trouble by trying to take advantage of a ride-hailing service to smuggle their illicit goods, only for the driver to take it straight to the police, reported Guangdong Radio and Television Station Sunday.The driver, surnamed Jiang, said he received an order but found no passenger at the designated pickup point. Instead, he received a call from the client, who asked him to take and deliver a white carton that had been placed on the road by a woman who did not talk or make eye contact with him.When Jiang opened the carton and found a packet of white crystalline substance, he dialled 110 and brought it to the police station.The police identified the white crystals as methamphetamine and immediately rushed to find the client who had called the taxi.After investigation, the client, the woman seller and another person involved in the case have all been detained.