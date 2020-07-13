New impetus injected into cross-border culture and tourism projects

A Belt and Road Forum sign in Beijing Photo: IC The recent launch of the annual list of, and support for, key Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects related to international cooperation in the culture and tourism industry is set to inject new impetus into interactions, understanding and economic ties between China and the countries along the BRI routes, particularly in the post-pandemic period, experts said.



Projects connected to digital culture and tourism cooperation in areas such as 5G, AI, blockchain, products and services, the performing arts, cross-border e-commerce platforms, and the training of international industry talent will receive major support under this year's policies, according to the notice.



Applicants need to undergo inspection and judgment by authorities and experts, and if their proposed projects are approved, they may receive a series of policy supports including government-coordinated financial support.



The annual launch of supportive policies will be of particular effect this year as the world economy is in urgent need of recovery amid the fallout of the pandemic, analysts said.



"The cultural industry is a cultural economy, so it needs to be based on the promotion of economic development together with cultural development," said Song Guoyou, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University and a scholar of international relations under the BRI, adding that cultural exchanges can be achieved alongside economic interests.





