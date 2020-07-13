Thieves easily guess safe combination to steal 53 phones

Two girls steals more than 50 mobile phones from a local store's safe in Liyang, East China's Jiangsu Province, after guessing its combination almost immediately. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Knews

Two girls recently allegedly stole more than 50 mobile phones from a local store's safe in Liyang, East China's Jiangsu Province, after guessing its combination almost immediately.According to a surveillance video posted by Knews on Sina Weibo Saturday, the two suspects, who turned out to be two young girls, arrived at the store at night, smashed the cash register counter to take the money from it, and then found the safe key and managed to guess the code."The safe code was too easy to guess, and it didn't take much effort for them to get it," a local police officer surnamed Zhou said in the video.Zhao said that besides 53 mobile phones from the safe, the two girls also took 3,000 yuan ($429) in cash from the counter.Police later caught the two suspects in Jiangsu's Taizhou after they fled to their hometown following the theft, says the video.