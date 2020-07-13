Argentina reports over 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Children play at a square in Buenos Aries, Argentina, on July 12, 2020. Argentina's nationwide COVID-19 infections reached 100,166 after 2,657 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Buenos Aries, Argentina, on July 12, 2020. Argentina's nationwide COVID-19 infections reached 100,166 after 2,657 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

A man walks on a street in Buenos Aries, Argentina, on July 12, 2020. Argentina's nationwide COVID-19 infections reached 100,166 after 2,657 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)