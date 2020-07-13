Elderly golden monkey in NE China gets pregnant for eighth time

A golden monkey aged 21, equivalent to 80 years old in human years, from Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is pregnant for the eighth time. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Pear Video

A golden monkey aged 21, equivalent to 80 years old in human years, from Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has become pregnant for the eighth time and will deliver its child in a fortnight.The golden monkey, named Liuyi, is being taken good care of by the zoo, which has been preparing special meals for the pregnant monkey.According to Liu Xiaomi, senior zoologist from Harbin North Forest Zoo, Liuyi and her mate, Zaizai, 20, have been living together for 16 years. They fell in love at first sight when they were three or four years old.The life expectancy of wild golden monkeys is between 16 and 18 years.Liuyi's pregnancy has delighted but also worried the zookeepers, who have to pay special attention to her and prepare special meals, including milk, fruit and cakes stuffed with meat for her.