Countdown device of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 unveiled

Han Zirong (L), vice president and secretary general of Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, and Wang Bingyu, China's most popular curling star and former world champion, unveil the countdown device of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in a building of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics at Shougang's old industrial park in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

