Kids destroy expensive glass castle on display in museum

Shanghai Museum of Glass posts an announcement on Sina Weibo, saying a glass castle worth about 420,000 yuan ($60,000) is damaged by two children while they are chasing each other. Photo: Screenshot of the post of Shanghai Museum of Glass





Two children damaged a glass castle worth about 420,000 yuan ($60,000) while chasing each other in the Shanghai Museum of Glass, announced the museum on Friday.



The announcement said that on May 30, the tower of the castle collapsed and broke, and other parts were damaged to different degrees when two children climbed over the fence of the exhibition area and ran into the exhibition cabinet while chasing each other.



The glass castle, modelled after the Shanghai Disneyland Castle, is part of the museum's permanent collection and took US artists more than 500 hours to complete. The 60-kilogram glass castle contains nearly 30,000 parts and is decorated with 24-karat gold, according to a report from the Paper based in Shanghai.



The news sparked public concern over how to protect exhibits from such accidents. The exact amount of compensation has not been announced.