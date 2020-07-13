Students in Indonesia go back to schools located in low-risk areas

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/13 20:24:46

Students wait in line to wash their hands on the first day of school in 2020-2021 academic year at a junior high school amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Pesisir Selatan region, West Sumatra, Indonesia, July 13, 2020. Students in Indonesia went back to schools located in low-risk areas under tight health protocols after the closure of education facilities for months due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua)


 

Students react in class on the first day of school in 2020-2021 academic year at an elementary school amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Pesisir Selatan region, West Sumatra, Indonesia, July 13, 2020. Students in Indonesia went back to schools located in low-risk areas under tight health protocols after the closure of education facilities for months due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua)


 

A teacher wears face mask for an elementary school student in class on the first day of school in 2020-2021 academic year amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Pesisir Selatan region, West Sumatra, Indonesia, July 13, 2020. Students in Indonesia went back to schools located in low-risk areas under tight health protocols after the closure of education facilities for months due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua)


 

