A repeat of 1998 floods ‘unlikely to happen’

A soldier carries a sandbag at the Changjiangyu dam Photos: Cui Meng/GT

Analysts warned that the breach of dykes and inundation in the Poyang Lake basin also exposed the weak links in China's flood control work.As the monsoon is expected to bring more rain to the Yangtze basin in late July and early August, floods will test China's water conservation engineering system that has gone through major reforms in the past 22 years after the 1998 catastrophe.China, with its monsoon climate, has always been struggling with floods and droughts, and water conservation is at the center of social management throughout history.This year, the deluge in many areas is heavier than that of 1998, and floodwaters have exceeded the marks for that year. But casualties will be fewer, thanks to the water conservation system and emergency response mechanism, analysts said. According to these analysts, the Three Gorges Project and other smaller water projects can play an important role in adjusting flood peaks of the basins.But analysts noted these projects can only minimize the impact of floods rather than avoid them completely, as unfavorable weather, like this year's longer monsoon rain across the Yangtze basin, could generate results beyond the capability of human projects.Gao Jianguo, a member of the National Disaster Reduction Committee under the Ministry of Emergency Management, told the Global Times on Monday that after the disastrous 1998 floods, Chinese cities have raised flood prevention levels, building higher dykes and setting up overflow zones that are usually in form of riverbank parks. These arrangements guarantee that major cities like Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province and Jiujiang in Jiangxi, will be protected from historic floods, Gao said.Investment also went to consolidating steel and concrete dykes, mainly in cities, and high-tech detectors can help discover weak points inside, he said.Analysts said the recent floods, most acute in Jiangxi, also demonstrated the necessity to push forward the "return farmland to lake" project, which was initiated after the 1998 floods.It is almost impossible to avoid a breach if a rural mud dyke is soaked in water for weeks, like what is happening in Jiangxi, Gao said. The key to flood control in these areas is to build outflow enclosures without residents. Such enclosures could be farmlands in most years, but can be inundated to hold water in years of major floods to protect residential areas, Gao noted.Major floods of this year's scale are a test of not only the country's water conservation system but also its overall capabilities in tackling disasters."We are still filling in the question sheet, and scores will be clear when rainy season passes," Gao said.

Infographic: GT