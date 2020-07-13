Public concern for safety of museum collections on the rise after children damage expensive glass castle at Shanghai museum



The glass castle Photo: VCG



An incident in which two children damaged an expensive glass castle worth about 420,000 yuan ($60,000) while chasing each other at the Shanghai Museum of Glass has sparked public concern for the protection of exhibitions.

While the accident happened at the end of May, it only came to the public's attention after the Shanghai Museum of Glass published a notice on Friday.

The museum's notice said that on May 30, the tower of the castle collapsed and the other parts were damaged to various degrees after two children climbed over the fence of the exhibition area and ran into the exhibition cabinet while playing a game of chase.

The glass castle, based on the Shanghai Disneyland Castle, is part of the museum's permanent collection. It took US artists more than 500 hours to complete. The 60-kilogram glass castle contains nearly 30,000 parts and is decorated with 24-karat gold, according to a report from Shanghai-based media outlet The Paper.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the artists in the US cannot come to Shanghai to repair the castle.

The artwork was donated in 2016 to celebrate the museum's fifth anniversary. The clearly damaged castle now sits on the second floor of the main hall of the museum, where it can still be viewed by visitors.

With summer vacation around the corner, the accident has sparked concern on China's social media about possible damage "naughty" children could cause to exhibitions around the country.

"The museum should request compensation from the parents as they are responsible for this accident. Parents need to control their children when visiting museums. Every collection is unique and should not be damaged," netizen "Pililibeibei" commented on Sina Weibo.

Some netizens wondered if children should go to museums.

"Some children are too young to admire the collections, but they pose potential danger to museums," another netizen "Shuyuan" wrote.

This is not the first time that children have damaged an item at the Shanghai Museum of Glass. In 2013, two children climbed over the fence of another display and broke off a piece of another artwork shaped like wings.

The museum told the Jiefang Daily that they will not shut its doors to children and actually plan to hold a workshop to teach them museum etiquette.

Liu Zheng, a member of the China Cultural Relics Academy, on Monday offered some suggestions to the museum and other private museums that might lack experience when it comes to protecting their collections on display.

"Children and parents need to answer for the accident and museums should educate visitors more frequently," he told the Global Times. "Besides this, fragile items in showcases should be tied to transparent threads to strengthen security measures while avoiding impacting their appearance."

Liu said some national large-scale museums including the Palace Museum take such measures and so far no items have been damaged, not even during earthquakes.

However, some items, such as the glass wings damaged in 2013, are not displayed in glass cases. To prevent visitors from getting too close, Liu suggested that museums use heat-sensing equipment that will sound an alarm if visitors come within 30 centimeters.

A Shanghai mother of a 5-year-old boy told the Global Times that she takes her son to museums to arouse his interest in art. She noted that the accidents have made her realize she should pay more attention to him while viewing collections.

"It is our obligation to protect these collections."