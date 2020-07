British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center), wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, talks with the CEO of the London Ambulance Service Garrett Emmerson (right) and Chair of the London Ambulance Service Heather Lawrence during his visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in central London on Monday. Britain announced 11 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of victims to 44,830. Photo: AFP

