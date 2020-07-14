Chinese entertainment company Mountaintop refutes online rumors regarding money laundering and national sovereignty

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese entertainment company Mountaintop issued a statement on Monday in response to some posts on social media which it said were "false," adding that there was "misleading information" being spread by certain internet users targeting the company and its artists.The company said in a statement through its official Weibo account that it always adheres to the one-China principle, opposes all acts of splitting the country, and has never participated in any money laundering activities.In the wake of the launch of the national security law, some internet users have fabricated and spread false information about Mountaintop and its artists on matters regarding the principle of national territorial sovereignty and the anti-money laundering system, which has harmed the legitimate right of the company and its artists, the company said in the statement.It urged relevant internet users to immediately stop the infringement and stop disseminating the false information.The company said it will take legal measures against those who have spread the rumorsAs of press time, the topic #Mountaintop# had gained 280 million views.Mountaintop is China's leading new entertainment group. Founded in 2015, it started with the artist brokerage business, offering short videos, content creation, integrated marketing, and art education, according to the company's website.It has signed contracts with over 50 artists whose fan base across the network exceeds 500 million.