Central govt’s liaison office says HK opposition camp “primaries”suspected of violating natl security law

A billboard on the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Central area in Hong Kong, south China, June 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

A spokesperson for the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday condemned the Hong Kong opposition camp for orchestrating illegal "primaries," saying that such political activity is suspected of violating the national security law for Hong Kong and the local election rules.The liaison office firmly supports the HKSAR government to conduct an in-depth investigation and punish any illegal activities based on laws, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson said that the HKSAR government has just issued a solemn statement regarding the matter, expressing its firm determination to uphold the fairness of the Legislative Council (LegCo) elections in September and a clear stance of investigating and punishing those who violate the law and regulations.The spokesperson pointed out that the seventh Hong Kong LegCo elections to be held in September are a major event in the operation of the SAR system. As a major part of the governance structure of the HKSAR, the Legislative Council assumes important constitutional responsibilities.Ensuring that elections are conducted in a fair and just environment is related to the overall interests of Hong Kong society and the well-being of the general public. The legislative affairs of the Legislative Council have strict legal procedures and are sacred and noble.With the support of external forces, some people in opposition groups have deliberately planned and orchestrated these so-called "primaries," which is a serious provocation to the current electoral system and causes serious damage to the fairness and justice of the Legislative Council elections. It also brings serious damage to the legal rights and legitimate interests of other candidates, the spokesperson said.The so-called "primaries" also took the opportunity to grab a large amount of residents' personal and voter information, which is suspected of violating privacy regulations."We express a high level of concern and condemn this kind of blatant illegal behavior, and firmly support the HKSAR government to deal with it seriously according to law," the spokesperson said.Tai Yiu-ting, a radical Hong Kong anti-government political activist with a legal professional background, has coordinated the "primaries" and such a move is a typical act suspected of violating the law. From the 2014 illegal "Occupy Central" movement to the anti-extradition bill turmoil in 2019, as well as the most recent "primaries," Tai, his gang and the opposition camp have a clear purpose - to seize the governing power of Hong Kong, and orchestrate a "color revolution" in the city, said the spokesperson.After the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong, some people have planned to control the LegCo of the HKSAR by joining in the elections, so that they can veto the financial budget plan and paralyze the HKSAR government, and subvert the state power, and such acts are suspected of violating Article 22 of the national security law for Hong Kong and the local election rules.The spokesperson further elaborated "Tai was sentenced to prison for 16 months due to illegal activities in the "Occupy Central," and now he is on bail. But he can still openly manipulate local elections. Who gave him the order? Who has offered him the courage?""After the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong, public order in the city has been gradually restored and the residents' daily lives are returning to normal. We hope the upcoming LegCo election in September can be finished in an environment with stable social order, fairness and justice, and the "primaries" concocted by certain individuals violate the will of the majority who desire the LegCo election to be fair."Any opportunist who wants to become a proxy for foreign forces; and any diehard who tries to resist the state, damage the "one country, two systems" and separate Hong Kong from the motherland, are doomed to fail and have no way out, said the spokesperson."The political system of the HKSAR has no space for them to recklessly make trouble."Global Times