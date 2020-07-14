Water level of Yangtze River in Hankou of Wuhan declines

Photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows a pavilion submerged by the Yangtze River with rising water level in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The water level of Yangtze River in Hankou of Wuhan declined from the previous peak of 28.77 meters to 28.74 meters on Monday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People take photos of a pavilion submerged by the Yangtze River with rising water level in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 13, 2020. The water level of Yangtze River in Hankou of Wuhan declined from the previous peak of 28.77 meters to 28.74 meters on Monday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

