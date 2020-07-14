Chinese tracking ship Yuanwang-6 sets sail on monitoring missions

Crew members wave goodbye as China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departs from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2020. China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province Monday for multiple spacecraft monitoring missions. Yuanwang-6, the third-generation Yuanwang space tracking ship, will carry out missions in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It will complete a one-way voyage of more than 10,000 nautical miles and operate at sea for 100 days. (Photo by Ni Dongliang/Xinhua)
Crew members wave goodbye as China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departs from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2020. China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province Monday for multiple spacecraft monitoring missions. Yuanwang-6, the third-generation Yuanwang space tracking ship, will carry out missions in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It will complete a one-way voyage of more than 10,000 nautical miles and operate at sea for 100 days. (Photo by Ni Dongliang/Xinhua)
China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 sails on the Yangtze River after departing from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2020. China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province Monday for multiple spacecraft monitoring missions. Yuanwang-6, the third-generation Yuanwang space tracking ship, will carry out missions in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It will complete a one-way voyage of more than 10,000 nautical miles and operate at sea for 100 days. (Photo by Yang Rui/Xinhua)
China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 sails on the Yangtze River after departing from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2020. China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province Monday for multiple spacecraft monitoring missions. Yuanwang-6, the third-generation Yuanwang space tracking ship, will carry out missions in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It will complete a one-way voyage of more than 10,000 nautical miles and operate at sea for 100 days. (Photo by Yang Rui/Xinhua)