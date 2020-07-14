View of Hongyukou section of Great Wall in N China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/14 9:01:33

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the view of Hongyukou section of the Great Wall in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the view of Hongyukou section of the Great Wall in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the view of Hongyukou section of the Great Wall in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the view of Hongyukou section of the Great Wall in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the view of Hongyukou section of the Great Wall in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus