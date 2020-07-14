Self-propelled howitzers fire against remote targets

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to an artillery detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army maneuver in formation to a designated battle position during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to the main attacking detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army fire shells against remote mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to the main attacking detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army fire shells against remote mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to the main attacking detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army fire shells against remote mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to the main attacking detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army fire shells against remote mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to the main attacking detachment of a brigade under the PLA Army fire shells against remote mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 7, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)