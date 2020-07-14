Indonesia in cooperation with Chinese firm to produce COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021

Medical workers perform COVID-19 tests in South Tangerang, Indonesia, May 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday that the country would most likely commence producing COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of next year in cooperation with Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd.President Jokowi, the popular name of the president, said about 170 million doses of vaccine will be produced next year, although it was short of the country's need of 347 million doses."We have cooperated with Sinovac. It is predicted that the production will start from January to April next year," the president said at the State Palace.Medical workers, COVID-19 vulnerable groups and those living in high risk-areas or red zones would be prioritized to be vaccinated for the pneumonia-causing disease, said Jokowi.Indonesia's state firm PT Bio Farma in cooperation with Sinovac Biotech has carried out clinical tests for the COVID-19 vaccine since July, according to Jokowi.Besides, Indonesia's firm PT Kalbe Farma teaming up with South Korea's firm Genexine Inc. has also conducted clinical tests of the vaccine, he said.The number of daily infection cases in Indonesia is still over 1,000, as more areas have nearly obliterated the transmission of the virus.The Health Ministry reported 1,282 additional cases in the country on Monday, bringing the total to 76,981 with 3,656 fatalities.