UN chief expresses solidarity with China in fighting floods

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the UN headquarters in New York, on March 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed solidarity with China in its fight against floods, said China's permanent mission to the United Nations.Guterres has conveyed through Ambassador Zhang Jun, the permanent representative of China to the United Nations, deep solidarity and sympathies to the affected families and to the people and government of China following the devastating consequences of floods in China, which caused tragic loss of lives and material damage, said the Chinese mission.