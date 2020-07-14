In pics: summer meadow in Tekes County, NW China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/14 13:24:02

Children play at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A man adjusts the solar panels at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A newborn calf is seen with its mother at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

Sheep graze at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A woman helps a newborn calf stand up at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A man has fun with his grandchild in a tent at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

