In pics: summer meadow in Tekes County, NW China

Children play at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man adjusts the solar panels at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A newborn calf is seen with its mother at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Sheep graze at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man herds at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A woman helps a newborn calf stand up at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man has fun with his grandchild in a tent at the summer meadow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)