Palestinian workers work at construction site of field hospital in central Gaza Strip

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/14 13:30:35

A Palestinian worker works at the construction site of a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, July 13, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

