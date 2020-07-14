Tasman Lake at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand

Photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows the Tasman Glacier at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in the South Island of New Zealand. The Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park consists of 19 peaks which are at least 3,000 meters above sea level, as well as the Tasman Glacier and many glacial lakes. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows Tasman Lake near the Tasman Glacier, at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in the South Island of New Zealand. The Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park consists of 19 peaks which are at least 3,000 meters above sea level, as well as the Tasman Glacier and many glacial lakes. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

