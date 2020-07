Russia voiced regret Monday over Turkey's decision to convert the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul back into a mosque.Turkey's move last week followed a court ruling that revoked the landmark's museum status, and has triggered a global outcry.The Russian Orthodox Church had already expressed dismay at the decision.In a comment on the foreign ministry's website, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow "noted with regret" Ankara's decision regarding the UNESCO World Heritage site.AFP