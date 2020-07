Deadly border clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan entered a second day on Monday, as the EU, US and regional power broker Moscow urged restraint.Three Azerbaijanis were killed on Sunday and one on Monday, oil-rich Baku's defense ministry said, adding that both sides were using artillery, mortars and tanks in the north part of their border.The two former Soviet republics have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over the Nagorny-Karabakh region.AFP