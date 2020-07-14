Taliban car bomb kills 11

At least 11 security personnel were killed Monday in an attack claimed by the Taliban on an office of Afghanistan's intelligence agency, officials said.The insurgents said a suicide bomber detonated a device inside a car near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) while gunmen stormed the building in Aybak city in the north of the country.Abdul Latif Ibrahimi, Governor of Samangan Province, told AFP 11 people were killed and 63 others, mostly civilians, were wounded in the explosion and gunfire.AFP