Taiwan airports offer simulated flights amid pandemic

Airports in China's island of Taiwan are offering "overseas" tours, allowing people to take pretend flights to simulate the thrill of traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.While most flights from Taiwan are still grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taoyuan International Airport is offering local residents one-day tours in the airport to experience the fun of flying, according to media reports.The package includes a guided tour of the lounge and aircraft parking apron, fine dining in the airport waiting lounge and a sunset view from an observation deck.Bookings will start on Wednesday. The first of 10 scheduled tours will take place on July 30 and is limited to 400 people.The "travel package" has become a hit in Taiwan. Songshan Airport was among the first to launch such tours, with around 7,000 people applying to take part. 60 travelers were chosen at random to board the first simulated flight on July 2.The visitors received fake itineraries and went through passport control and security before boarding an Airbus A330. They were allowed to spend 30 minutes in the aircraft and speak to the flight attendants.It is estimated that annual passenger revenues in the Asia-Pacific region will decline by approximately $113 billion in 2020 from the previous year, and that the whole industry will suffer losses of $314 billion due to the pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association.