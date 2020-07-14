Mongolia authorities confirms teenage boy died of plague

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2019 shows a marmot roaming the ruins of a magnitude 8 earthquake that hit Fuyun County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on August 11, 1931. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

RELATED ARTICLES: Inner Mongolia detects three more cases of plague virus

A suspected case of plague in western Mongolia has been confirmed by lab test results, the country's health ministry reported on Tuesday.A 15-year-old resident of Tugrug district, Guvi-Altai Province, died on the way to hospital on Sunday."The result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test revealed on Monday night that bubonic plague caused the death of a 15-year-old boy," Dorj Narangerel, head of public relations and surveillance department of the country's health ministry, said at a press conference, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.The teenager was found to have eaten marmot meat with two of his friends three days before his death, according to the health ministry.A total of 15 of the teenager's close contacts have been quarantined and treated at hospitals, and are in stable condition.Five counties around the epidemic area remained in lockdown.Previously, the country reported two cases of plague which were confirmed after a marmot hunt on June 23.The plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.Global Times