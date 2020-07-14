Colleges to provide online consultations

A student walks outside the exam rooms for the national postgraduate entrance exam at University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2019. More than 3.4 million Chinese have signed up for the 2020 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 21 to 23, the Ministry of Education said. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)Chinese colleges will provide online consultation to students who sat the national college entrance exam earlier in July as part of epidemic prevention measures, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday.