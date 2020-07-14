Colleges to provide online consultations

A student walks outside the exam rooms for the national postgraduate entrance exam at University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2019. More than 3.4 million Chinese have signed up for the 2020 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 21 to 23, the Ministry of Education said. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Chinese colleges will provide online consultation to students who sat the national college entrance exam earlier in July as part of epidemic prevention measures, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday.2020's national exam had been delayed by a month due to COVID-19.The MOE said the online consultation for students and parents will last from July 22 to July 28, during which they can get access to consultation and instruction services of various colleges through a website or a mobile phone app.The ministry has stressed the need for openness of enrollment policies and procedures, adding that information should be released in a timely manner.