Although you may want to run from your troubles, doing so will only make a bad situation worse. It is time to put on a brave face and run toward these challenges head on. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 6, 10, 15.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you spend too much time over-thinking a situation indecision is sure to paralyze you. You may want to find that perfect solution, but sometimes all you can do is try your best and hope things work out. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You may have to make an important decision today. Your gut will not lead you astray so feel free to go with your instincts. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A challenging situation won't go the way you planned today. A temporary retreat to lick your wounds may be called for. Once you have regained your balance you will be ready for a counter-attack. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Although you may be on the right path that doesn't mean you shouldn't make any adjustments. Being able to adapt to the situation as it changes will be the key to your final victory. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You may end up tripping over a number of hurdles in your way today. Do not allow your frustration to get the better of you. So long as you don't quit, you should be able to accomplish two or three major goals. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)The more you struggle against the inevitable the more miserable you will make yourself. You will only be able to open a way forward for yourself after you finally accept the situation you are facing. Money matters will need your personal attention. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You may find that you are full of vim and vigor today. This will be an excellent time to make use of that extra energy to tackle any difficult projects that you have been putting off. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Good or bad luck often comes down to the way you look at things. If you try to see things positively, you will discover that good fortune just seems to keep finding you. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Uncertainty will best be tackled in a group. Having several different opinions will allow you to find the most suitable one for the situation. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will do your best by working with others. Consider organizing a group of like-minded people so you may all work together toward a common goal. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Don't let your fears drag you down today. A calm and clear mind will allow you to discover the path that will lead you to ultimate success. This is also a good time to look into financial investments. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Fortune will favor the romantic tonight! If try your hand at some big showings of affection, things are highly likely to work out. ✭✭✭